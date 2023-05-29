Sharwanand Gets Injured In Road Accident In Hyderabad, Shares Health Update

Sharwanand, popular Telugu star, met with an accident after his vehicle lost control and rammed into a road divider in Hyderabad. As the internet went abuzz over the news, the actor himself took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans about his well-being. In the tweet, he wrote that he was in a minor accident and is safe at his home.

He tweeted, "There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at Home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone." Check the tweet below:

Sharwanand gave an health update on his Twitter handle. He met with an accident in Hyderabad. He stated he had a minor accident. (Pic source: Sharwanand/Twitter)

About Sharwanand's accident

As per reports, Sharwanand's car rammed into the divider and overturned after losing control. Following the mishap, several bystanders and local rushed the actor to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment. The accident reportedly took place near Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

More on Sharwanand

Sharwanand Myneni is a well-known producer and actor who works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut as an actor with the movie titled Aidho Tareekhu back in 2003. However, he was well-known for his appearance in the Thums Up advertisement alongside Chiranjeevi. Recently, the actor completed 20 years in the entertainment industry and penned a long note on his Instagram handle. Some of his best movies include Run Raja Run, Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodhum, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Express Raja, and more. Sharwanand is from a well-to-do family and actor Ram Pothineni is his cousin. Recently, the actor got engaged to a US-based techie named Rakshita Reddy. The couple exchanged rings on January 26, 2023. Rakshita is the daughter of Pasunoor Madhusudhan Reddy, who is a lawyer at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.