Shashank Arora Posts Throwback Picture With Irrfan Khan, Says 'I Miss You man'

Moothon actor Shashank Arora recently tweeted a picture with the late actor Irrfan Khan. The picture was a throwback from the sets of their movie together. The actor mentioned that he really missed Irrfan Khan in his tweet. Take a look at his tweet and see how fans responded to Shashank Arora's tweet as well.

Also Read | 'Moothon' actor Shashank Arora addresses strange emotional DMs; says 'They hurt a little'

"I miss you man"

Just wanted to say I miss you man. pic.twitter.com/Ng31mnhjY3 — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) August 31, 2020

Also Read | 'Moothon' actor Shashank Arora reacts on getting '700 murder threats', Read details

Shashank Arora recently tweeted - 'Just wanted to say I miss you man.' (sic) and also uploaded a picture of himself with Irrfan. In the picture, fans could spot Shashank Arora looking at Irrfan Khan, while Irrfan looked in some other direction and sported a genuine smile. Shashank Arora was seen seated on a bike.

Also Read | 'Moothon' star Shashank Arora claims he's lost films because he 'speaks his mind'

Shashank Arora and Irrfan Khan worked together in one film called The Song of Scorpions. The film was a Swiss-French-Singaporean film written and directed by Anup Singh and was produced by Feather Light Films and KNM. The film had Golshifteh Farahani and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles and it premiered in Switzerland. Shashank Arora was seen as Munna in the film and the film gained much critical acclaim.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares throwback pic, says 'reminiscing baba and homies'

Fan reaction to Shashank's tweet

Many fans responded to the tweet. Most fans mentioned that they missed the late actor too and others asked which movie did the photo belong to. One fan mentioned - 'Was just thinking about him today, his last voice message to the fans. "Wait for me"' (sic). Take a look:

Ofcourse

He is immortal in all our heart😇 — Chetan sharma♻️ (@Chetansharma448) August 31, 2020

The spirit will live on.



Forever and beyond, Irrfan Khan. — Majid Rahim (@majidrahim307) August 31, 2020

Was just thinking about him today, his last voice message to the fans. "Wait for me"😢 — Sartz (@Sartz9) August 31, 2020

What's the story behind this awesome click ? — Meeraz Hoque (@meeraz_8) August 31, 2020

Shashank Arora is very active on Twitter. His last post was in dedication to Chadwick Boseman. The actor shared a post which mentioned how Chadwick Boseman was bullied when he was getting too thin but nobody realised the actor had cancer. Finally, the post mentioned 'Rest in Power Chadwick'. Take a look:

Shashank Arora is also very active on Instagram. He recently posted a picture with his sister. The posts caption read - 'To the only superhero/bodyguard/godfather I could ever want. Happy #Rakhi to the only @chandniarora' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Shashank Arora and Irrfan Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.