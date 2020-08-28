Last Updated:

Komal Nahta Releases Teaser Of 'Shashank' Starring Arya Babbar & Rajveer Singh

Film critic Komal Nahta took to his social media handles and dropped the Shashank teaser. Netizens have given mixed reactions to the upcoming film.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
shashank teaser

Film critic Komal Nahta tweeted the teaser photo of an upcoming film, Shashank. Nahta revealed that the film will revolve around a young star’s mysterious death and prevalence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. The poster of the film has been doing the rounds on social media, and netizens have expressed how they feel about it. Here are more details about it.

Komal Nahta tweets poster of 'Shashank'

Komal Nahta dropped the poster of Shashank which is based on the life and death of an actor from Bollywood. He wrote in his tweet that the film will revolve around “a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood”. Komal Nahta revealed that the film is produced under the banner of Roar Productions and Producer Marut Singh.

The film is directed by Sanoj Mishra and stars Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. The tweet also stated that the film will be shot in Patna, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The poster of the film featured Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh’s face inside a noose.

The poster had several puzzle pieces missing which had words depicting various conspiracy theories behind the actor’s death. Words like “Murder”, “Boycott”, “nepotism”, “suicide” were written on the poster. Check out the poster and the tweet below.

Read Also | Gunjan Saxena Actor Chandan Wrote, Directed, & Produced Short Film On Ganesh Utsav

Netizens react to 'Shashank'

As soon as the tweet went up on social media, it received a mixed reaction from netizens. There were several users who wrote that the film should not be made on a particular subject. There were several netizens who pointed the irony that a film about nepotism starred a “nepo kid”- Arya Babbar.

Read Also | The Weeknd & Calvin Harris Collab For This 'trippy' Music Video 'Over Now' | Watch

Many users pointed out the various spelling mistakes on the poster for words like harassment, depression, costume, etc. There were several other netizens who shared highlighted that the spelling of depression was spelt wrong on the poster. A Twitterati wrote that a film should not be made based on someone’s death and the conspiracies around it. 

Several users were of the opinion that the filmmakers only cared about getting TRP and publicity. Some users who presumed that the film is based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise wrote that the case is still unsolved and the movie poster based on his life is out. Check out some of the comments and reactions of netizens below.


Read Also | Gaurav Chopra Reveals Tough Times Continue For Him & Family, Says 'hope For A Turnaround'

Read Also | Where Was Twilight Filmed? List Of Filming Locations Inside

Image credits: Komal Nahta official Twitter handle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT