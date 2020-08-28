Komal Nahta Releases Teaser Of 'Shashank' Starring Arya Babbar & Rajveer Singh

Film critic Komal Nahta tweeted the teaser photo of an upcoming film, Shashank. Nahta revealed that the film will revolve around a young star’s mysterious death and prevalence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. The poster of the film has been doing the rounds on social media, and netizens have expressed how they feel about it. Here are more details about it.

Komal Nahta tweets poster of 'Shashank'

Komal Nahta dropped the poster of Shashank which is based on the life and death of an actor from Bollywood. He wrote in his tweet that the film will revolve around “a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood”. Komal Nahta revealed that the film is produced under the banner of Roar Productions and Producer Marut Singh.

The film is directed by Sanoj Mishra and stars Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. The tweet also stated that the film will be shot in Patna, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The poster of the film featured Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh’s face inside a noose.

The poster had several puzzle pieces missing which had words depicting various conspiracy theories behind the actor’s death. Words like “Murder”, “Boycott”, “nepotism”, “suicide” were written on the poster. Check out the poster and the tweet below.

Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia pic.twitter.com/lRlzsdExTS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 28, 2020

Netizens react to 'Shashank'

As soon as the tweet went up on social media, it received a mixed reaction from netizens. There were several users who wrote that the film should not be made on a particular subject. There were several netizens who pointed the irony that a film about nepotism starred a “nepo kid”- Arya Babbar.

Arya Babbar starring in the movie and it talks about nepotism 👏👌 — Sickmind Fraud (@ChachraTanish) August 28, 2020

Slightly ironic. A film highlighting nepotism has Arya Babbar — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2020

Many users pointed out the various spelling mistakes on the poster for words like harassment, depression, costume, etc. There were several other netizens who shared highlighted that the spelling of depression was spelt wrong on the poster. A Twitterati wrote that a film should not be made based on someone’s death and the conspiracies around it.

Depression hi nahi Harassment ki bhi spelling nahi aati hai.. — Rahul (@rahulreborn123) August 28, 2020

Several users were of the opinion that the filmmakers only cared about getting TRP and publicity. Some users who presumed that the film is based on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise wrote that the case is still unsolved and the movie poster based on his life is out. Check out some of the comments and reactions of netizens below.

Kisi ki maut se acha dhandha chala rhe hain



Media TRP bana rha hai

Kangna apni film promote kr rhi hai

Bollywood uspe rotiyan sek rha hai



Ghar bethe bethe decide kr lia kon murderer hai aur kisne kya kia hai



India mei CBI ki zarurat kisko hai....Ghar bethe CBI chalti h yahan — 🇮🇳 A N K I T 🇮🇳 (@SRKpePHD) August 28, 2020

Still the case is unsolved & poster of the film is out. Where are we heading to? — Ramakant Hari (@ramakanthari) August 28, 2020



