Shashi Kapoor 83rd Birth Anniversary: Twitterati Remembers The Legendary Actor

March 18, 2021, marks the 83rd birth anniversary of late actor Shashi Kapoor, and Twitterati is celebrating his birthday with great pomp as they pay tributes to the late actor and his craft by sharing stills and videos from his movies to sharing pictures of him with family or fellow actors. Scroll along and take a look at the posts on the micro-blogging site here.

Twitterati celebrates 83rd birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor, who was one of the leading actors of his time, was born on March 18, 1938. The actor was a part of over 175 Hindi and English films throughout his career of close to six decades. Today, on his 83rd birth anniversary, the late actor is receiving tributes from his fans with a huge number of tweets on the microblogging website, take a look at some of them here.

Happy birthday Shashi Sir wherever you are....You were and you are the most handsome and my favourite....#ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/r6ArifrEuO — Pankaj Bhargava (@PankajBofficial) March 18, 2021

Remembering #ShashiKapoor on his birth anniversary, one of the most charming actors of Indian film industry. Legends never die pic.twitter.com/yubMwLcmlk — Dr. Raahul sharma (@dr_raahul) March 18, 2021

Happy birthday to #ShashiKapoor. An actor to charm the screen, a producer after a cinephile's heart. Seen here in The Householder (1963) and New Delhi Times (1986). pic.twitter.com/g155zj5vIJ — Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) March 18, 2021

#ShashiKapoor Today is Birth Anniversary of one of the most handsome , suave and gentleman hero of Hindi Film Industry. Remembering him today ðŸ™â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/nUGJ0FIYvI — ð“Ÿð“®ð“·ð“­ð“¾ð“Ÿð“»ð“¸ð“¯ð“®ð“¼ð“¼ð“¸ð“»ð“—ð“ªð“»ð“¿ð“ªð“»ð“­ð“¦ð“ªð“µð“® (@PenduProfessor) March 18, 2021

Remembering Shashi Kapoor on his 83rd Birthday: Journey of the veteran actor in Hindi Cinema #ShashiKapoor ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/KrJLYNBWtY — Renne (@reneefaina) March 18, 2021

More about Shashi Kapoor

The actor made his debut as a child actor, back in 1948 with the movie Aag. The film was written, produced and directed by his elder brother Raj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor played Raj Kapoor’s younger version known as Kewal in the movie. Followed by this, he also played the younger version of his brother’s character in the movie Awaara in 1951. He made his debut as an adult in the movie Dharmaputra, which released in the year 1961. Some of his popular movies include Deewar, Kaala Patthar, Suhaag, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Fakira, Jab Jab Phool Khile and Shaan, among others.

He went on to win the prestigious Padma Bhushan award by the Government of India in the year 2011, and then a Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in the year 2014, for his contribution to cinema. The actor won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for Junoon, as a producer in 1979, followed by a second National Film Award for Best Actor for the movie New Delhi Times in 1986. Post this in 1994, he bagged a National Film Award - Special Jury Award / Special Mention for his film Muhafiz, which was also titled as In Custody. The actor passed away at the age of 79, 4 years ago on December 4, 2017, after he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.