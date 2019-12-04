Shashi Kapoor 2nd Death Anniversary: Memorable Songs Of The Actor

Two years ago, Bollywood lost a gem of an actor and human being in Shashi Kapoor. The legendary superstar still remains one of the finest actors to have graced the silver screen of Bollywood whose career spanned over three decades. On his second death anniversary, we remember some of his favourite most memorable songs.

Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein (1976)

This bittersweet number from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie is regarded to as masterpiece by lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. The song had been voiced Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar and was picturized on the wedding night scene of Shashi Kapoor.

Chor Machay Shor (1974)

This song is from the film Chor Machaye Shor and was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. It was Shashi Kapoor who sang this wonderful song for Mumtaz before Shah Rukh Khan.

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi (1973)

The melodious number is from the film Aa Gale Lag Jaa where Shashi Kapoor can be seen romancing Sharmila Tagore in one of the evergreen hit songs that is loved and cherished even today. The actor's smile and the trademark head movements throughout this song are bound to make you fall in love with the idea of romance.

Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se (1965)

Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur came together to create this memorable song that is from the film Jab Jab Phool Khile. Shashi Kapoor displays his excellent versatility with this one, from the traditional bhangra to the twists.

Hum Ko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya (1965)

This is another beautiful song from his film Jab Jab Phool Khile. This was more of the jogging variety, but Sashi Kapoor does show off some pretty cool moves as he dances through the green fields. And again, just look at the energy!

