Shashi Kapoor's Most Unforgettable Romantic Films You Must Watch

Shashi Kapoor, born on March 18, 1938, was a recipient of many accolades, including four National Film Awards. Although he mostly worked in Hindi films, he was also featured in multiple English language films produced by Merchant-Ivory. Kapoor made his debut with Dharamputra in 1961 and went to appear in multiple hit films including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Waqt, Aag and many. Starring in films of all kinds, the actor went on to appear in about 116 movies throughout his career. Remembering the star on his birth anniversary, here is a list of few romantic films of Shashi Kapoor to see.

Shashi Kapoor’s romantic films that are a must-watch

Kabhi Kabhie

Directed by Yash Chopra, Kabhi Kabhie hit the screens in 1967. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles. The film revolves around Amit and Pooja who fall in love but their parents are against their relationship. They decide to get married to the partners their parents approve of but things take a turn when they meet again after many years.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Directed by Raj Kapoor, Satyam Shivam Sundaram hit the screens on March 22, 1978. The film starred Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film revolves around Rajeev who falls in love with Roopa, a beautiful singer who hides the fact that half of her face is disfigured. However, Rajeev soon discovers her secret after their marriage and begins to ignore her.

Pyar Ka Mausam

Pyar ka Mausam was directed by Nasir Hussain. Released in 1969, the film stars Kapoor and Asha Parekh in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a boy and a girl who fall in love but the girl leaves him when she finds out that he has an alias. He realises that the girl has been raised by his grandfather and an imposter has taken his place.

Deewaangee

Released in 1976, Deewaangee stars Madan Puri, Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in major roles. The film is directed by Samir Ganguly. The plot of the film revolves around two completely different people with contrasting personalities, who end up falling in love. It is considered to be one of the most popular Hindi films of its time.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Directed by Prakash Mehra, Haseena Maan Jayegi hit the screens in 1968. The film stars Kapoor, Babita Shivdasani and Ameeta. The film revolves around two armed officers Kamal and Rakesh, who are look-alikes. Rakesh plans to kill Kamal and woo his beautiful wife but things don’t go as planned.

