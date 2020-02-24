Shashi Kapoor Starrer 'New Delhi Times' To Get A Sequel?

Shashi Kapoor starrer New Delhi Times was one of the biggest hits of 1986. The film was written by veteran writer Gulzar and was one of the few films focusing on corruption in India. At the time of its release, the film was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

New Delhi Times to get a sequel?

Almost 34 years after its first release, New Delhi Times is all set to get a sequel. The film is still in the talks. However, the director from the original film, Ramesh Sharma will reportedly be donning the same hat for the sequel as well. Khalid Mohamed will be penning the story.

The latter recently took to social media to share the news with fans. Khalid Mohamed is known to have written several critically acclaimed films like Zubeidaa, Sardari Begum, Mammo, etc. He also revealed in the caption that the lead cast for the sequel is being finalised.

Check out Khalid Mohamed’s post here:

⁦@rameshfilms⁩ OK SOME NEWS: my friend Ramesh Sharma will direct sequel to NEW DELHI TIMES on nexus between media n politics. N ahem I’m writing the script. Lead cast being finalized 🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/7gs5iKpe1R — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) February 22, 2020

The 1986 New Delhi Times also starred actors like Sharmila Tagore, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of a truthful journalist who exposes the corruption that goes on in politics and media. The controversial storyline of the film had garnered a lot of attention at the time of release.

Once it hit the theatres, New Delhi Times went on to receive several accolades and awards. The film even won three National Film Awards including the Best Actor awards for Shashi Kapoor. To date, it remains one of the very few films to have dealt with such a sensitive matter. It is yet to be seen as to whether the sequel will live up to the mark of New Delhi Times.

