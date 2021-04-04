Last Updated:

Shashikala Dies At 88: Lata Mangeshkar, Adnan Sami, And Other Celebs Mourn Her Demise

Mangeshkar called Shashikala a gifted artiste who did full justice to every character she played. "I am saddened after learning about the demise of Shashikala"

Veteran actor Shashikala, best known for her supporting roles in the 1960s-70s films like "Aarti", "Gumrah" and "Chhote Sarkar", passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Celebrities like Adnan Sami, Lata Mangeshkar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sharad Malhotra, and others mourned her demise.

Mangeshkar called Shashikala a gifted artiste who did full justice to every character she played. "I am saddened after learning about the demise of the talented actor Shashikala. She played every kind of role with equal elan. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family," she said.

Naved Jafri remembered Shashikala as "a great artist". "May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences #ShashiKala #RIPShashikala," he tweeted.

BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed the news of her death. "Shashikala ji has passed away. She was 88. We don't know the exact details of her demise," Tiwari told PTI. When contacted, filmmaker and president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), Ashoke Pandit said, "Shashikala ji has passed away."

She made her first big-screen appearance in the 1945 movie "Zeenat", directed by legendary actor Noor Jehan's husband Syed Shaukat Hussain Rizvi.

Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades. She received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2007 for her contribution to the Indian cinema. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

