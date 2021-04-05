Shashikala Passes Away At 88: Here Are Some Unseen Photos Of The Veteran Actress

Veteran actor Shashikala, best known for her supporting roles in films like Aarti, Gumrah, Chhote Sarkar, Waqt, Khubsoorat and more, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. Actress Shashikala, who played iconic villainous roles in her career, also played some strong-willed characters that didn't just blindly do what an "ideal woman" would. The actress played numerous supporting characters over the course of her career in more than a hundred films.

Shashikala's career spanned over six decades in which the actress played a number of different roles. The actress' photos from way back when are absolutely stunning. Here are some of Shashikala's photos that haven't been seen by many people. Take a look below.

More about Shashikala's death

Indian veteran actress Shashikala's death came as a shock to many. The actress passed away at her Mumbai residence on Sunday night, April 4. Not much else is known about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Shashikala's movies and more

Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades. She received Filmfare's "Best Supporting Actress Award" in 1962 and 1963 for Aarti and Gumrah. She received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2007 for her contribution to the Indian cinema. In 2009, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the V Shantaram Awards. In her early 20s, she married Om Prakash Saigal, who belonged to the KL Saigal family, and had two daughters, one of whom later passed away due to cancer.

A performer since a young age, Shashikala received recognition with films like Sujata, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Ayi Milan Ki Bela, Teen Bati Char Rasta and Chhote Sarkar. The actress, who was mostly seen in negative and supportive roles in over a hundred films, also took on sister and later mother’s roles in her career. The name Shashikala was soon a household name as the actress would play different renditions of an "evil" sister-in-law or mother-in-law. Shashikala also appeared in the TV show Son Pari and made appearances in movies like Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as well.

Image source - circleofbollywood Instagram (fan account)