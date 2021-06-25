Shashwat Sachdev Reveals His One Message For His 'Uri' Director Aditya Dhar

Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev, who recently unveiled his first single Dobara from the album Sha, spoke about his journey, right from working on Phillauri to Veere Di Wedding, to Uri: The Surgical Strike and his upcoming outings. In an exclusive conversation with Republic World, he opened up about his National Award win for his background score in Aditya Dhar’s directorial and spoke about his bond with him.

Shashwat on Uri, his director and his National Award win

Shashwat Sachdev shared, "Uri was my first big successful film because Phillauri didn't work as a film but the music of Phillauri really did very well. However, it still did not work as everybody expected it. Veere Di Wedding was a successful film but what success actually means is something I witnessed only with Uri and that’s when I realised that if a film is successful, the music does reach out to people."

He added,"I started working with Aditya in 2018 and when I met him in 2017, he kept telling me that you are going to get an award for my film. And he kept telling me that Sha you're going to get a National Award for this. After I received it, you know what he told me? He told me, Sha, tell me what did I tell you?"

Sachdev continued,"When I do something, the reason I do it is, that, I'm very confident about it. Expecting an award or something is not something that I think of as an artist; for me, the idea is that I want to do something and then one very important thing for me is that the music should reach out to more number of people so that they can listen to what I'm trying to do. If I do something and only a handful of people listen to it, then it's defeating the purpose of me trying to accomplish something because I'm making it so that people can hear it."

Shashwat revealed in his interaction that his Uri director Aditya Dhar is a guide for him and he feels that it’s a big deal that he has somebody who's educated and is making these decisions and telling them that. "My message for him is to continue telling me what to do," he remarked.

Shashwat also talked about how Veere Di Wedding and Phillauri were just six months apart.

"I started my film journey from Veere Di Wedding. My first film was Veere Di Wedding but Phillauri released before."

Speaking about his ‘modern’ style, he said,

“When I met Anushka Sharma for Phillauri, they were looking for somebody with vintage music. I said let me make a song and show you what I can do. But I said I’ll do the whole thing, otherwise, I’ll not. She gave me an opportunity to work and it actually changed my perspective about what I wanted to do, because when Phillauri came out, that was something that I never expected myself to do. And then we did Veere Di Wedding with Rhea Kapoor and then I did Uri with Aditya and now I’m doing this album with Shivam."

