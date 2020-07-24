Shatrughan Sinha Calls Bollywood A 'vicious Industry', Says 'there Are No Friendships'

Coming out in support of Kangana Ranaut, a former member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha, in an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, stated how vicious the film industry is and asserted that the love, friendship in the industry is only limited to the silver screen. "This is only restricted to reel life," he said.

While netizens have slammed the unfavorable practices and blamed it for being responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Shatrughan Sinha also joined them and stated, "Outside the film world, there are no relationships, no friendship. My friend Subhash Ghai used to say and very rightly that relation in the film industry is like a legal license. Till the time, you have work in films, till the time you're working smoothly and till the time you're doing well. The day your films stop doing well, or if you hit a low career-wise. These relations disappear. This love, affection, friendship. These relations are limited to films and to reel life only. These relations hold no significance in real life. Like what you said about this film industry and I am supporting your point only that it's a vicious circle here."

"Once they are against you, they are capable of going to any extent. People often say that show business and politics — they're both cut-throat industries. But I can tell you with utmost faith and with due respect to some of our seniors that if there is any industry which is extremely cut-throat, then it has to be the film industry, the show business."

Sinha who has been witnessing how the younger generation is affected by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, suggested them to think of Plan B in the times of Corona. He said, " Every young mind is talking about him. Every individual from the younger generation- all the girls and boys, all the households. It feels like a personal loss, it feels like a child from our own family has departed, leaving behind a sense of void. This is happening in every household and like you said that his film is releasing on the 24th, I have complete faith that these emotions will have a strong impact on his film's release and especially the younger generation, the students who are watching this and especially those people who aspire to become artists, who aspire to make it to the films, the ones who aspire to become technicians, directors, people who want to enter the show business — they are feeling helpless."

"Although we are living in the times of corona and I myself want to tell the film industry to start preparing for a 'plan b'. They shouldn't just stay limited to plan a and think of shooting here and there. You never know what may happen when. Make full use of your talent and start thinking of a plan b and how exactly it should be. Work it out," Sinha concluded.



