Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab, Asserts Need For CBI Probe In Sushant Rajput's Death

Former MP and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has joined the innumerable personalities from the film industry, politicians and fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in demanding a CBI probe into the circumstances that resulted in his tragic death. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor's death by suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 has left the nation stunned in trying to ascertain what could've possibly gone awry in Sushant's life that he ended it. In conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Shatrughan Sinha has asserted that a CBI probe will end the speculation into the actor's death and reveal the truth.

Shatrughan Sinha opined that it definitely is an injustice to sushant if we allege all blame on him. He said, "But the probe which the cops or any agency is conducting, they will have to stand and say that there was injustice and who is behind it? When they speak with evidence, then you and I can speak louder. Right now, this is the police’s job to investigate.".

Read | Tejaswi Yadav demands CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The veteran actor agreed that Mumbai Police could have a bias in their investigative methods as they're often spotted with allegedly influential Bollywood actors. He asserted the need for a "better agency" like the CBI to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death as stated previously by Queen actor Kangana Ranaut.

"The case should be given to a better agency. If accounts don’t tally, like you say, there are different versions. If people are trying to push blame on sushant singh rajput then, like kangana said, who is a very nice, intelligent and self made-girl. I respect her a lot. You said and I agree that the case should be given to the cbi. I will recommend it too. To make things clearer, the cbi should take over the case."

Read | 'No Koffee with Arjun during our era': Shatrughan Sinha slams boycott culture

@ShatruganSinha throws weight behind CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput case; tune in to #ShotgunSpeaksToArnab on Nation Wants To Know, Saturday at 2 pm to hear his views, here - https://t.co/wDj4HMfiSM pic.twitter.com/3D0b2GkqCq — Republic (@republic) July 23, 2020

Read | Shatrughan Sinha calls Bollywood a 'vicious industry', says 'there are no friendships'

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the angle of Sushant’s alleged ouster from films and whether he was ‘boycotted’ by the big names as reports had started doing the rounds after his death. Rumi Jaffery, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Rhea Chakraborty and many others have been questioned by the Mumbai Police until now.

Read | Shatrughan Sinha backs Kangana Ranaut, asks 'Film industry aapke pitaji ki jaagir hai?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.