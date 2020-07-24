Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kangana Ranaut, Asks 'Film Industry Aapke Pitaji Ki Jaagir Hai?'

The former member of Lok Sabha Shatrughan Sinha, in an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, slammed the lobby for targetting Kangana Ranaut and praised the actor for reaching where she is without any 'left, right or center's support. Sinha, who has 'hardly' met the Queen actor, asserted that she is 'intelligent, sharp, has dignity and has struggled to be on her own in this film industry."

Calling out those who threaten Kangana Ranaut to quit the industry and pointing out at producer Karan Johar's London School of Economics video (from 2017), Shatrughan Sinha told Republic Media Network, "People say bad things about Kangana and they are wrong, highly condemnable, shameful and painful — What is the point in saying? If you can't boost someone's morale, don't do it. But this is what you'll do? Will you condemn someone like this by character assassination and try to ruin their life like this? Who are you? What support did she seek from you? What financial aid did she take from you? What blessings did she seek from you?"

"Based on her own determination and commitment, based on her own confidence and her passion, she has progressed in life and the same way, our Sushant Singh Rajput was also rising. He was a big star and he had all the chances to become even a bigger star. It seems that the opportunities were crushed for him. Let me tell you, this industry is not your father's estate. This belongs to everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

