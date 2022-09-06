Shatrughan Sinha Backs KRK After Latter's Arrest; Calls Him 'victim Of Conspiracy'

Kamaal Rashid Khan’s recent arrest created a buzz online in no time. While many are slamming Khan, Indian politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha recently lent his support to him by stating that he was a self-made man. Sinha even lauded his confidence while adding how he was just a victim of a conspiracy of circumstances.

Shatrughan Sinha lauds KRK’s confidence

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note addressing the recent arrest of Kamaal Rashid Khan. In the tweet, he stated how one should not forget that despite great opposition and struggle, KRK was a self-made man and added how he had the blessings of the Almighty. He went on to state how KRK made his place in the film industry as well as in society on his own. Stating further, Shatrughan Sinha mentioned that KRK’s biggest asset was his confidence as he seem to speak without any fear of favour and did not even shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he had the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution. While concluding his note, he extended his prayers to Khan and hoped for him to get justice.

The tweet read, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self-made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of a conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets the justice that he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind!” (sic)

One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

on his own. His biggest asset has been his confidence, he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

even if not accepted. He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) September 5, 2022

ANI recently shared an update about KRK in which it was stated that the Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai. The actor was presented in court on September 3, where he was remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

Image: PTI/Facebook/@KRK