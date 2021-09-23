Shatrughan Sinha Compares Veterans Like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra With New Generation Actors

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, has contributed to the film industry with classic movies such as Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi and Jaani Dushman. The actor, who marked his last on-screen appearance in the 2018 Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, mentioned his take on the OTT boom, highlighting that it's the best time to be an actor.

However, the veteran feels that the upcoming generation doesn't have any stars to match the 'impact' and 'longevity' as compared to yesteryear actors like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna. Appearing on the Hindustan Times NxT platform, the star spilt beans on the different generations in the film fraternity, his take on OTT platforms and more.

Shatrughan Sinha on OTT boom, yesteryear legends and more

The Mere Apne actor agreed that with the boom of online streaming platforms, opening opportunities at every nook and cranny, it's a good time to be an actor. However, comparing the love and adulation received by veterans like Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sinha mentioned that the current generation lacks the stars who can attain the same impact and have that longevity.

Lauding actors such as his own daughter Sonakshi Sinha for Lootera, Huma Qureshi for Maharani, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, he added how it remains to be seen of they can leave the same impression as the aforementioned legends.

More updates on the veteran's life

Shatrughan Sinha was recently seen accompanying Dharmendra in one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, where the former was seen engaging in fun banter with Dharam Ji, calling him 'naughty'. After his successful decades in the film industry, Sinha turned to politics, becoming a member of Lok Sabha in 2009 till 2019. In 2016, his biography, Anything but Khamosh was also released.

The veteran started his career by essaying the role of a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. The actor is married to former Miss India Poonam Sinha, and the duo is parents to actor Sonakshi Sinha and twins Kush Sinha and Luv Sinha. Sonakshi is set to make her digital debut on Amazon Prime Video alongside Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SHATRUGHAN SINHA)