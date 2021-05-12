Shatrughan Sinha Gets COVID-19 Shot, Urges Govt To Make It 'free Of Cost For All'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was the recent celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab. The 75-year-old star took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture taking the dose at a Mumbai vaccination center. Soon after taking the shot, Sinha interacted with the media and requested people to take the vaccine as soon as they get a chance. Speaking to ANI, he appealed to the government to make this vaccine free for all.

Shatrughan Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine

Shatrughan Sinha was accompanied by his wife Poonam and son Luv Sinha at the vaccination center. Earlier, on May 10, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha also received her first dose of vaccine after the vaccination drive opened for those 18 years and above. Sonakshi had shared a picture on Instagram after she received her first jab. While captioning the post, she wrote, “#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!" Apart from the Sinha family, scores of other celebrities have also taken their first COVID-19 shot including Isha Deol, Arrti Singh, Kon Kona Sen, Daisy Shah, Pulkit Samrat, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rahul Dev, and more.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.51 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It said 4,74,629 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 30,39,287 across 30 states and union territories since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,51,71,482 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said. The total of 17,51,71,482 includes 95,81,872 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,38,656 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,41,45,083 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 79,50,430 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 30,39,287 in the age group of 18-44 years who have received the first dose.

(Image credit: Shatrughan Sinha Official/ Instagram./ PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.