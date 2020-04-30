Shatrughan Sinha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Rishi Kapoor, Says 'he Will Be Missed Badly'

The sudden demise of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is certainly a great blow to the entertainment industry. The versatile actor has created a great impact on the Hindi cinema with his acting skills and charismatic personality. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha who is completely devastated after hearing the sad news of his co-actor and dear friend, expressed his grief in a short video.

Shatrughan Sinha speaks about his memorable moments with Rishi Kapoor

Shatrughan who shared screen space with Rishi in films like Naseeb, spoke about the glorious years the two have spent together. In the short clip, Shatrughan also recalled his meeting with the actor post his treatment in New York. “The sudden demise of my dear friend is very shattering for me. I still can't believe that he is gone. It was just yesterday that the news of prolific actor Irrfan Khan’s passing away had shaken the entire nation, and now my friend Rishi Kapoor. Rishi’s life was always an open book. His lively nature, sense of humor, witty remarks, charismatic personality, everything will be missed badly.”

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: A Look At The Timeline Of The Actor's Battle With Cancer

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: The Late Actor Was Fond Of Ranbir's Rumoured Girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Adding further, he said, “I still can’t forget my last meeting with the actor when he returned from New York after his long battle with cancer. We sat for a long time and chit chatted.” Apart from the video, the Dostana actor shared a series of posts on his Twitter handle while paying homage to Rishi Kapoor. He shared throwback pictures of the two from an event where they can be seen exchanging smiles and spending a good time together.

(Image credit: Shatrughan Sinha)

Shatrughan praised the veteran actor for his iconic roles in the films and how he won the National Film Award as a child artist for Mera Naam Joker. He also wrote that Rishi was not just a multidimensional personality in the true sense, but a dear colleague, friend as well. He also mentioned that Rishi was one of the rarest of rare human beings one can find. At last, Shatrughan extended his condolences to the family including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Ranbir, and the rest of the Kapoor family.

Read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Boney Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha Recall Memories With The Actor

Read: WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Rishi Kapoor's family issues an official statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.