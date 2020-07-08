Harish Shah Was Non-filmi In True Sense, Says 'Zalzala' Actor Shatrughan Sinha

Recently, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha talked about the late filmmaker Harish Shah, who died on July 7 while battling throat cancer. In an interview with a leading news portal, Shatrughan Sinha asserted that Harish Shah was non-filmi in true sense. Shatrughan Sinha remembered Harish Shah as a wonderful person, who was well cultured and very soft-spoken.

Shatrughan Sinha praises Harish Shah

Interestingly, actor Shatrughan Sinha, who worked with Harish Shah in 1988's Zalzala, said that the late filmmaker never courted any controversy and always doled out the backhanded compliments politely. Recalling his shoot days with him, the actor stated that Harish Shah never let anyone point out Shatrughan's habit of coming late on the set. He stated that Harish Shah often said that though Shatrughan came late, he wrapped his work on time.

Apart from donning the hat of a director, Harish Shah backrolled many Bollywood projects, including the Sunny Deol-Amrish Puri starrer Jaal: The Trap. Guddu Dhanoa, who directed Jaal: The Trap, asserted that Harish Shah was 'one of the best producers'. Recalling his experience with him, Gudddu added that during the shoot of the film, the crew went to New Zealand twice as on its first go they were not able to complete an action sequence. He revealed that Harish Shah asked them to go for a longer spell if required. Veteran actor Prem Chopra also talked about the late filmmaker and shared that he and Rishi Kapoor used to call him 'captain'.

Harish Shah's death

In a PTI report, Harish Shah's brother, Vinod Shah informed that the filmmaker breathed his last at 6 am at his residence in Mumbai on July 7. Vinod Shah added that he was battling throat cancer for 10 years. The last rites of the producer were held at Pawan Hans crematorium on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral was attended only by close family members.

Harish Shah's films

Harish Shah started his Bollywood journey as the producer with Rajesh Khanna’s 1972 release, Mere Jeevan Saathi He also produced several hit films, such as Kala Sona (1975), featuring Feroz Khan and Parveen Babi, and Sanjeev Kumar and Rekha-starrer Ram Tere Kitne Naam (1985). Harish Shah received a President's Award in 2019 for his last venture, a short film titled Why Me released in 2018.

