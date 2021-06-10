Shatrughan Sinha Prays For Dilip Kumar's Recovery, Calls Him 'bestest Thespian'

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on June 6 after complaining of breathlessness, is recovering from his illness and will be discharged soon. The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support. Several Bollywood stars have been sending in their prayers to the senior actor and have been continuously wishing for Kumar's speedy recovery. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to wish for Dilip Kumar's recovery while requesting fans to do the same.

Shatrughan Sinha prays for Dilip Kumar's speedy recovery

The actor shared some throwback pictures from their early days in the industry from various events. "Healing prayers & best wishes to the 'bestest' thespian, living legend #DilipKumar. Wishing you a speedy recovery, good health & a very long life ahead. Profound regards to the lady of substance, elegant #SairaBanu & family,” Shatrughan tweeted. In one of the pictures, Shatrughan can be seen in a conversation with Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra. In another Shatrughan is seen posing with late actor Vinod Khanna and Dilip.

Healing prayers & best wishes to the 'bestest' thespian, living legend #DilipKumar. Wishing a speedy recovery, good health & a very long life ahead. Profound regards to the lady of substance, elegant #SairaBanu & family. pic.twitter.com/AIa5IRpdRF — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 8, 2021

On June 7, Saira Banu gave a health update of Dilip Kumar and asked fans to stay away from rumours spreading on social media. “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan,” she wrote in a heartfelt note on Twitter.

Message from Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/TDQzXDAigs — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was clicked in Khar on June 9 as he visited Dilip Kumar in the hospital to inquire about his health and well-being. The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathlessness on June 6. His manager Faisal Farooqui had tweeted, ''Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.''

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him.



Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/ANI

