Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Shiv Sena's Statements On Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP

Shatrughan Sinha expressed his displeasure about the statements of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statements on Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. The actor-politician stated that the statements from the party were not linked to the SSR death case and that it should not have been said. He also highlighted the ill-treatment that the Bihar Police went through in Mumbai, where they had arrived to probe the FIR, though he stated that it was time to forget everything and hope for CBI to bring out the truth of the case.

READ: Sushant Death Probe: Bombay HC Lawyer Demands FIR With Murder Charges To Be Filed

Shatrughan Sinha on Sushant Singh case

In an interview with Republic TV, Shatrughan Sinha was asked about Sanjay Raut’s claims that Sushant’s father had married twice and that the actor did not share cordial ties with his sisters. Sinha replied, “No point talking about any party or its senior leaders. There are certain individuals everywhere, who might say these things out of panic. I was hearing Shekhar Suman talk recently, and he was saying that these statements about Sushant’s father and sister was nowhere connected to the tragic event of Sushant. Why was such a topic brought out? I don’t believe it and I’m sure even the people of the country don't believe in it. They should not have said it, however, since the matter has come to CBI, we should forget it all.”

Raut had also linked Bihar DGP’s involvement in the case to his political ambitions. Responding to it, Sinha said, “I immensely respect Gupteshwar Pandey, he’s very efficient, principled, sensitive officer and from a humble family. They made the statements that were the truth and said it with emotions. There was no need to raise any point that might not have fit to logic or as per law. Look at their intentions and how the people were ill-treated. The DGP is like a father figure and one can imagine what he might have gone through after they were treated in this way,”

When asked about the revelations of Mahesh Bhatt-Rhea Chakraborty’s messages, the Congress leader stated that he had not met Rhea in his life. Calling Mahesh Bhatt an ‘intellectual’ and ‘great filmmaker’, Sinha stated that he had not been in touch with Bhatt in the last few years.

READ: CBI To Question Sushant's Self-proclaimed 'friend' Sandip Ssingh, Day After Cooper Tapes

In the interview, Sinha also hailed the Republic TV’s movement in seeking justice for Sushant, praising Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for his ‘relentless’ efforts. He also praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and leaders like Chirag Paswan, Tejaswi Yadav, and actors like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman for also raising their voice and the citizens joining in a big movement.

Expressing hope that the culprits will be brought to justice, he stated, “Let’s hope justice is delivered soon. Satyameva Jayate .”

Watch the full interview above

READ: CBI Team Immediately Picks Up Sushant's Cook Neeraj Who Was Present When Door Was Opened

READ: ON TAPE: Sushant's Aide Questions Sandip Ssingh's Role In Death, Draws Link To Disha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.