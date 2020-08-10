Shatrughan Sinha Shares 'Corona Is Like Your Wife' Video; Watch

Actor Shatrughan Sinha is quite active on social media and often shares funny videos and memes. Amid a series of different memes and funny videos, the actor recently shared a coronavirus meme video. The video features an Indonesian politician making a 'Corona is like your wife' joke. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Shatrughan Sinha shares 'Corona is like your wife' joke

Shatrughan Sinha becomes one of the latest celebrities to join the Coronavirus meme wagon. He took to his twitter to share this funny video with his followers. In the video, the Indonesian Politician Menko Polhukam is recorded saying, "Corona is like your wife. Initially, you try to control it, but realise that you can't. Then, you learn to live with it".

Fans were quick to react to the meme as they took to the comment section to express their opinions. One user wrote, 'well said sir' as others dropped laughing emojis. Another user made a joke in reference to Shatrughan Sinha's popular dialogue and said Sinha's wife is about to use the same dialogue and say 'Khaamosh' to him.

Just read this. Hilarious.



Doctors were asked if we should reopen the country.

Here's what the various experts said:



Allergists were in favor of scratching it, but Dermatologists advised not to make any rash moves.



Gastroenterologists had sort — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 9, 2020

The actor shared a series of funny tweets for his followers to read. He earlier shared a thread where he narrated a hilarious story regarding different doctors who had hilarious replies when they were asked if the country should be opened up. Ending the story, he wrote, 'In the end, everyone was confused and confident that their own confusion was less confused than anyone else's". [sic]

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha has now joined various other Bollywood celebrities in raising his voice and demanding justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In an interview with Republic TV, Sinha said, "I want to tell you - this friendship, love, and brotherhood in Bollywood is only limited to the screen. Behind the veil, it ends. My friend Shubhash Ghai correctly used to say a film relationship is a legal relationship. It lasts so long as your film or career are working out, else they fall apart. It’s a vicious circle". He further added, "People can go to any extent when things turn against them. They correctly say that politics and Bollywood are cut-throat, and the film industry is the more cut-throat of the two".

