Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Exposes How Bollywood 'groupism' Shunned Govinda

In conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ex-Lok Sabha MP and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha has made explosive revelations about the practice of groupism which has now become somewhat of a mafia culture in the film industry. he revealed that the practice has existed in Bollywood since the 1960s and named some of the legendary actors who participated in these alleged 'groups'.

Coming towards the 1990s, Shotgun Sinha exposed how the nefarious practice of lobbyism targetted superstar Govinda who had once ruled the roost in Bollywood with his acting and dancing skills. Calling the Hero No.1 star a "complete actor", Sinha said that he was sidelined by the vicious film industry during one of the lowest phases in his career, much like Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly been shunned by production houses.

For Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda is a better actor than 99% of the current lot and deserved better treatment instead of being almost forgotten by the film industry today. He revealed a shocking charge of the alleged groupism levied on Govinda and said that an ongoing project, for which he had already shot some sequences, was snatched away from him without his knowledge.

"The way Govinda developed himself as an artist. He has taught himself and persevered in the industry.. The way he kept learning.. especially his dancing and his timings.. He became an institution in himself.. Actors from all over were inspired by him.. would mimic him and follow him... but when Govinda went through a tough phase in his life, then they started shunning him.. They started distancing from him.. I heard, and Govinda himself heard, that an ongoing project was taken over by some people..A part of the film was already shot.. this has happened in the past.. and is more rampant now."

'As long as you're successful, you're in the group': Shatrughan Sinha

Describing the Hindi film industry as merciless and vicious, even more than the world of politics, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha said that there is no place as cut-throat as Bollywood. His revelations about the past instances of unfavorable practices came to the forefront while discussing the repercussions of shunning artists which has become the talk of the town after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, earlier in June, had been a result of the mental distress caused due to this practice.

