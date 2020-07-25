Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Fumes At Karan Johar's 'leave Industry' Video On Kangana

Shatrughan Sinha has responded fiercely to one of the sourest episodes in perhaps the biggest ongoing feud in Bollywood - between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar - who are widely considered the two poles of the nepotism debate.

The reaction comes as part of Shatrughan Sinha's interview to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, the same platform where Kangana Ranaut disclosed how badly affected she had been by some of the things that were said to her on open platforms, amid the larger expose of Bollywood groupism and 'boycotts' in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Karan Johar's 'leave industry' imperative to Kangana Ranaut

In her own interview, Kangana had spoken about how years ago, Karan Johar had been asked about her allegations against him in terms of nepotism while he was headlining a chat session at the London School of Economics (LSE). A video of the event recently went viral where Karan is heard saying:

“I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card. You can’t be this victim who has a sad story at every given point of time, to tell how you have been terrorirsed by the bad world of the industry. Leave it."

"Who is forcing you on a gunpoint to be in the movies, leave, do something else,” he continued.

This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Kangana spoke about how at that time this had caused her tremendous worry - given how the 'leave industry' imperative had been followed by open applause. Now, Shatrughan Sinha has stuck up for her.

Shatrughan Sinha stands up for Kangana; slams Bollywood's 'feudal lords'

“In our days there was no Koffee with Arjun (a reference to Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan) where these things come out. There were no planned events also like there are now. Many issues crop up from here and become talking points," he prefaced before turning aggressive.

He roared, "The film industry is not someone’s fiefdom - Who are you? Where have you come from? One-two of your films have worked, what since then? Who are you to judge?"

"The film industry is everyone’s, it is everyone’s home and you are not its head. And that too, to say this about a woman - one who has been a symbol of women's empowerment. She's proving things herself, has entered direction and production - you'll say such things about her? What does this say about your upbringing?"

He also had a message for influential persons who may have contributed to the boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking, "What if you were to have someone at your home who struggled and made their way up?"

