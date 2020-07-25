Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Names Old Bollywood 'groups' & The Actor Who Stayed Out

While details of the extent of certain undesirable practices and allegations in Bollywood such as groupism and 'systematic boycotts' come as an evolution of the ongoing debate over nepotism in the industry, as per veteran Shatrughan Sinha, it has been prevalent now for quite some time. If he is to be believed, such groups even existed in his heyday.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise via hanging and the Kangana Ranaut-catalysed movement seeking the truth behind his death, Shatrughan Sinha recounted that 'groupism' also existed during his peak years, going on to name icons of yore who had such 'groups'.

Did Bollywood 'groupism' exist in the past?

He said, "It used to happen. Perhaps it happens more now. Superstar Rajesh Khanna had a group - his loyalists wouldn’t want any other actor to come up. I used to hear about Shammi Kapoor also having a group like this. Dharmendra and I always kept away from these groups."

He also raised the case of an actor slightly after his time whom he believes fell afoul of certain lobbies - "An actor I regard highly whom many are trying to forget but was more talented than 99% of them - Govinda - see what happened to him. The way he developed himself. He stood on his own feet - he was his own teacher - and became an institution with his dance and his acting. However, I heard, that as his fortunes soured, he was shunted, he was alienated, his ongoing film was taken over and stolen. He had to put up with all this. This happens in film, and I hear it’s happening even more now.”

'Bollywood more cut-throat than politics'

Delivering perhaps the most damning assessment of Bollywood over the generations, Shatrughan Sinha decried the eyewash that is entailed in big industry shows-of-friendship.

“I want to tell you - this friendship, love and brotherhood in Bollywood is only limited to the screen. Behind the veil, it ends. My friend Shubhash Ghai correctly used to say a film relationship is a legal relationship. It lasts so long as your film or career are working out, else they fall apart. It’s a vicious circle. People can go to any extent when things turn against them. They correctly say that politics and Bollywood are cut-throat, and the film industry is the more cut-throat of the two,” he boomed.

