Shatrughan Sinha Salutes Kangana For Speaking Up, Says Her Progress 'empowered Women'

Kangana Ranaut's fiery interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last week has earned her tremendous acclaim from people all over social media for her bravado and guts to make sensational claims in view of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. Veteran actor and ex-MP Shatrughan Sinha has, on the same platform, lauded the Queen actor for speaking with determination in the face of all odds in the "vicious" film industry. He expressed awe in observing Kangana's career graph and the way she has progressed in life with people who have followed her.

Sinha exclaimed that to have survived and succeeded in the cut-throat film industry like Bollywood is "commendable, inspirational and exemplary". He expressed pride in Kangana Ranaut's achievements as a girl, as an artist, and as a film star and said that women like her inspire "caravans" to follow their footsteps.

"Without diverting her focus here and there, the way she has progressed in life and the way people have followed her... Kangana has even challenged this line -'I started off this journey all by myself but people kept coming and it went on to become a caravan'. She has shown that the caravan is behind her... This is the time of women empowerment. If in the time of women empowerment, our own Kangana is progressing in life and for the women who have achieved so much in life. We must salute them and encourage them. We should stand with them.", said veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha in his interview with Republic TV.

The 'Shotgun' of Bollywood also spoke about Kangana and called her the 'Dharmendra of women'". He said, "Kangana has embodied the saying ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ She has moved ahead in life facing tough times and is still blooming. Most people speak against Kangana or they oppose Kangana because they are jealous of her... She proved herself like Dharam Ji and God bless her."

Kangana Ranaut's tell-all conversation with Republic TV has ruffled feathers in the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she blatantly spoke about unfavourable practices within the film industry. She exposed some controversial incidents including the late actor and pointed at some top personalities from the film industry as accountable in causing mental distress to him. Without mincing her words, she also called out the Mumbai Police investigation of Sushant's alleged suicide and pronounced it as "a complete sham".

