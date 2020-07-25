Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Booms 'Bollywood Is Even More Cut-throat Than Politics'

Veteran Bollywood icon Shatrughan Sinha has laid bare the unforgiving nature of the film industry, in a conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know.

Speaking against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the nationwide movement for justice in the case, the former Lok Sabha MP claimed there had been an endeavour to 'crush' Sushant as well as Kangana Ranaut who has been leading the charge in exposing Bollywood's practices that she believes contributed to her peer's death.

'When probe completes, I will not be quiet'

While he hailed both the stars for being self-made, he also remarked on Kangana's claim that Sushant had been the subject of a systematic boycott by the industry, saying, “I was told Sushant was a victim of groupism. I feel if this happened, some people are to blame - if they promised him things and didn’t keep them - they are responsible.”

He upheld Kangana's experience in facing this form of industry groupism, “Kangana has her own experience, she knows this minutely and has witnessed and suffered this kind of drama. Some of us seniors don’t know this in-depth. But there is an inquiry ongoing, when it completes you know that I am neither scared nor am I going to be quiet.”

'Bollywood more cut-throat than politics'

He put this in the context of how there used to be groupism in the past as well, though not as it happens now, citing Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor as having had loyalists and groups of this kind, and Dharmendra and himself as persons who stayed away from this form of culture.

In perhaps his most damning assessment, Shatrughan Sinha recounted, “I want to tell you - this friendship, love and brotherhood in Bollywood is only limited to the screen. Behind the veil, it ends. My friend Shubhash Ghai correctly used to say a film relationship is a legal relationship. It lasts so long as your film or career are working out, else they fall apart. It’s a vicious circle."

Taking this forward, he revealed, "People can go to any extent when things turn against them. They correctly say that politics and Bollywood are cut-throat, and the film industry is the more cut-throat of the two.”

