Shatrughan Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Puts Sushant In Bracket With Legends Without Godfathers

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha broke his silence on the ongoing investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide while in conversation with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. He claimed that without proper knowledge of Sushant's circumstances, he cannot exact blame or call out anyone in person. However, the veteran actor has shared all possible hearsay about the late actor and lashed out at those blaming Sushant Singh Rajput for his unfortunate fate.

Sinha spoke affirmatively about the need for a CBI probe into the actor's death and claimed that he isn't scared of speaking the truth once it is confirmed by the police. He severely lambasted rumor-mongers for judging Sushant Singh Rajput's action as something that people from small towns do. Sinha took names of prominent legendary actors like Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and said that many of them hailed from small cities of India and made it to the film industry.

When asked whether he supports Kangana Ranaut's battle against the film industry bigwigs, Shatrughan sinha said, "Of course. Because she is self-made. I am self-made. So is Dharmendra. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajendra Kumar... None of us needed any godfather or grace of gods...". He added, "Another thing I would like to address is.. I kept hearing among people about Sushant Singh.. ki saahab wo toh chhote sheher se aaya tha (Sir, he came from a small town).. small city ki maansikta(mentality).. What chhote sheher ki maansikta?? (What small-town mentality are you talking about?) Patna is a great city. Bihar is a great state. And all the great actors that I've named have all come up from and succeeded from small cities only."

He also said that people in the industry, who have been exacting blame on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, are only jealous as he managed to succeed in the film industry without their support. He said that Sushant's death has had an impact like never before and hopes that the revolution that it has brought about in the film industry keeps people in check.

Read | Shatrughan Sinha speaks to Arnab; Names old Bollywood 'groups' & the actor who stayed out

'When probe completes, I will not be quiet'

While he hailed Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput for being self-made, he also remarked on Kangana's claim that Sushant had been the subject of a systematic boycott by the industry, saying, “I was told Sushant was a victim of groupism. I feel if this happened, people are to blame - if they promised him things and didn’t keep them - they are responsible.”

Read | Shatrughan Sinha slams B'wood lobby for targeting Kangana, calls it 'Inferiority complex'

Read | Shatrughan Sinha speaks to Arnab; fumes at Karan Johar's 'leave industry' video on Kangana

Read | Shatrughan Sinha speaks to Arnab; booms 'Bollywood is even more cut-throat than politics'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.