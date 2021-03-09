Shatrughan Sinha tweets to PM Modi on vaccine diplomacy; celebs proud of global praise

India’s Made in India vaccines have been turning out to be a boon not just for Indians, but people around the world. Apart from vaccinating over 2 crore citizens, India has also been delivering the vaccines to numerous countries. Recently, many celebrities of the film industry came out to express their praise for the nation’s gesture, sharing pride about the praise from international names.

Bollywood praises India’s vaccine initiatives

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted on Tuesday that he really appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture, while also praising Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for the ‘great deed’. The veteran actor and Congres leader called it as a ‘proud moment’ and that India was 'living up to the expectations; globally, and becoming a ‘friend in need and a friend indeed.’

Subhash Ghai reacted with delight to Chief Economist of the International Monetary fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath's praise for India’s vaccine diplomacy. The veteran director congratulated the medical institutions and the Government of India.

#PROUD OF MY INDIA ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

When Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath declares

that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy and one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India,”



Congratulations our medical institutions n @GovtOfIndia_â© ðŸ™ðŸ½ pic.twitter.com/ExHeMFvFac — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 9, 2021

Recently, actors R Madhavan and Swaroop Rawal had reacted with delight to a top American scientist’s statement that India had 'rescued the world' with its vaccine rollout. Respondong to media reports, the duo used terms like 'Go India' and a 'story to read.’

International praise for India’s vaccine diplomacy

IMF’s Gita Gopinath during the Inaugural Dr. Hansa Mehta Lecture on Women's Day, was quoted as saying, "I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India."

"The country has been playing a very important role in helping the world in the global health crisis through its vaccination policies", she added, while also praising Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India for making maximum vaccines in a year.

Previously, Dr Hotez, an internationally-recognised physician-scientist in neglected tropical diseases and vaccine development, said that India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy had 'rescued the world.' and that it was "India's gift' to the world in fighting the virus.

As per PTI, India has provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to numerous nations that include Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles under grants assistance.

(With PTI inputs)

