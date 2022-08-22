'Shattered Dreams; One Gives Up': Vivek Agnihotri Reveals The 'inside Story' Of Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri gave one of the biggest hits of this year with the movie titled The Kashmir Files. As the filmmaker has been quite vocal about his opinions be it on political issues or Bollywood, he recently penned a lengthy note explaining the inside story of the Hindi film industry making some shocking revelations. In the note, he shed light on how this industry works while adding how it was so dark that it was impossible for a common man to fathom. Read on to know what he stated.

Vivek Agnihotri pens inside story of Bollywood

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a long note in which he revealed some shocking information about Bollywood. He first mentioned how he spent enough years in the industry to understand how it worked and added that what people see is not Bollywood. Stating further, Agnihotri mentioned that if Bollywood was a museum of talent then it was also a cemetery of talent. Reflecting on the dark side of Bollywood, the filmmaker also revealed that lucky were those people who gave up and went back home because who stayed, were broken apart while indulging in life-damaging activities.

The note read, “I have now spent enough years in Bollywood to understand how it works. What you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys. Its underbelly is so dark that it's impossible for a common man to fathom. Let's understand it: In these dark alleys, you can find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a meuseum of tale nt, then it's also a cemetery of talent."

"It's not about rejection. Anyone who comes here, knows that rejection is part of the deal. It's the humiliation and exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes and belief in any kind of humanity. One can survive without food but to live without respect, self-worth and hope is impossible. No middle-class youngster grows up ever imagining to be in that situation", he added.

"It hits so hard that instead of putting up a fight, one gives up. Lucky are those who go back home. Who stay on, break apart. Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money. So, they get introduced to all kinds of funny money. Some success is the most dangerous one. You are in showbiz without any income & power. You have to look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you aren't a star. Imagine yourself in a gangsta ghetto where you have to behave like a gangster without a gun or knife. This is where you are open to humiliation & exploitation. Instagram is not free. It demands money to shoot, look good, sound busy,” the note said.

Read the full note here -

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri