From Shawn And Camilla Cabello To Kunal's New Tattoo, Daily Entertainment Recap For Oct 3

From Shawn Mendes talking about his relationship with Camila Cabello to Hollywood actor Rick Moranis being attacked in New York, several celebs made headlines today. Check it out below:

Daily Entertainment recap for October 3, 2020

1. Shawn Mendes reveals how his behaviour was “hurting” his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is currently busy promoting his upcoming album, Wonder. During one of his recent interviews with radio.com, Shawn Mendes revealed that in the past, his “big ego” was hurting his relationship with Camilla Cabello. He chose to conceal his feelings and thoughts and things that “offended” him. Shawn Mendes also revealed that this upcoming album is a “reflection” of all the things he realised in the past six months.

2. Hollywood actor Rick Moranis randomly attacked in New York

Ghostbusters actor Rick Moranis was recently attacked in New York. The attack on the Hollywood legend is considered to be a “random attack”. The assailant was wearing an ‘I love New York’ hoodie during this incident. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. The clip from this attack has since then gone viral on social media. Watch this viral clip from this random attack here.

3. Shahid Kapoor supports Ishaan – Ananya’s Khaali Peeli

Shahid Kapoor is no less than a proud brother. The 'Kabir Singh' actor recently took to Instagram and urged his fans to watch the film 'Khaali Peeli'. In this Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor tagged Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter and wished them and the entire team of the film, “All The Best”. Check out Shahid Kapoor’s story here.

4. SSR’s sister says, “We will win” amidst her brother’s case and drug probe

The investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is still on. Apart from SSR's death case, the NCB is also looking at the drug angle and many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh have already been questioned. Now, SSR's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the late actor. Along with this picture, Shweta wrote, “We Will Win”.

5. Kunal Kemmu gets his daughter’s name inked on his chest

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram today and shared a picture of his new tattoo. This tattoo is extra special for the actor since it is his daughter’s name in the Devanagari script. Apart from sharing the picture, Kunal Kemmu also revealed the meaning of Inaaya’s name and how it represents Goddess Durga. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post here.

