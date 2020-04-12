Shaza Morani Shares Heartfelt Note Written On Day 4 At The Hospital; Read Here

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has been discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for Coronavirus. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on April 7 where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Shaza was discharged on Saturday and will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure," sources close to the family told PTI.

On Sunday, Shaza took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note thanking her family, boyfriend, sister Zoa Morani, doctors, nurses, cleaners, pantry workers, her co-workers, and friends.

Zoa Morani tells Varun Dhawan she might return home after 2-3 days; adds 'feeling good'

Addressing the note to "The human side of humans", Shaza wrote, "I get so greatly affected by the erroneous ways of our human race, but ever so often I come across people who restore my faith. It’s 3am on Day 20 of me putting myself in quarantine (day 4 of complete isolation in Nanavati hospital). My lights are off and l’m all tucked in but can’t sleep. Weirdly it’s not of stress or depression. I have a smile on my face and felt inspired to write this."

Shaza also thanked her sister Zoa Morani who is currently at Kokilaben Hospital. Shaza wrote, "Half my life I’ve only fought with her and can’t take her crazy self for more than a couple of hours. In my days of complete isolation, I miss her terribly."

Karim Morani's daughter and actor Zoa gives health update after testing positive for COVID

Read the full note here:

Zoa's Insta Live with Varun Dhawan

Soon after Shaza was admitted, her sister, actor Zoa, and father Karim also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under medical care.

In an Instagram live on Saturday evening with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said she is feeling much better thanks to the medication and health care she received at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she is currently admitted.

"I am feeling so relived after coming to the hospital. From the second day itself I started feeling better. Coming to the hospital was the best decision ever. I feel like I've gotten cured immediately," she said on the instagram live.

(With PTI inputs)

