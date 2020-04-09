Shaza Morani Tests Negative For Coronavirus Within 4 Days Of Diagnosis,awaits Confirmation

Shaza Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after undergoing treatment for less than a week. The news of her coronavirus diagnosis made headlines earlier this week as her father confirmed that she had been tested positive and admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment. However, according to reports from a leading daily, Shaza has now tested negative and will reportedly be discharged only after she tests negative for the second time.

As per reports, she has already been tested for the second time and the reports are currently awaited. Shaza is expected to be back home by tomorrow if the test results negative for coronavirus infection.

Shaza's elder sister and actor Zoa Morani was also tested positive for the virus soon after her own diagnosis. Zoa has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently under treatment. On Wednesday, their father producer Karim Morani also tested positive for the coronavirus infection and has reportedly been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Zoa's update about her treatment

The Always Kabhi Kabhi actor had penned a beautiful note for the healthcare workers and shared it on Instagram earlier on Wednesday. In the note, Zoa spoke about her experience of being admitted, shared her symptoms and also some things that have been helping her through the pain.

Have a look:

Through the caption, Zoa shared,"Zoa’s caption read, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Drs , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time (don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team ...Feeling so safe in his hands ...”

