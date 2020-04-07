After Shaza, now sister Zoa Morani tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to isolation ward

After Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani tested positive for COVID-19, her sister Zoa Morani has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The development comes after the actor had claimed that she was showing symptoms, but her result came negative, while Shaza’s was vice-versa. Zoa has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Hospital in Mumbai, while Shaza is admitted at Nanavati Hospital.

Morani sisters test positive

Zoa was quoted as saying in reports that her test had come positive this time, and that she has been shifted to the isolation ward of ICU for COVID-19 patients. She had earlier claimed that she was in the hospital to test after her first test had come negative. "Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine," a source told PTI. "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative,” Producer Karim Morani had told PTI.

He had added, “Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation."

Reports earlier claimed Shaza had returned from Australia, but now it is being reported that she had returned from Sri Lanka, as per the news agency. Zoa, on the other hand, returned from Rajasthan in mid-March.

Karim Morani has produced numerous films in Bollywood, mostly those featuring Shah Rukh Khan like Chennai Express, Dilwale, among others. Zoa is the more popular of the two sisters, having worked in films like Always Kabhi Kabhi, produced by Shah Rukh Khan, and also in Bhaag Johnny and web series like Akoori and Bhoot Purva.

After Kanika Kapoor, the two sisters are the second and third names from Bollywood to test positive for COVID-19. Kanika, however, has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

