'She Is Ecstatic': Anupam Kher Jets Off To Shimla With Mother Dulari, Shares Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is often seen interacting with fans on social media through his stupendous posts recently treated fans with an amazing video with mother Dulari. Anupam’s shenanigans with mother Dulari which is quite popular among the fans, got attention after the actor informed about jetting to Shimla with Dulari to their ancestral home after two years. The actor shared a video from the airport where he is seen walking with Dulari who is ‘ecstatic’ to go home and meet her family.

The video begins with Dulari walking down to the aircraft while holding Anupam’’s hand like a child. The actor suddenly stops and asks his mother “where are we going” to which she thrillingly replies “to my house Shimla’ and then laughs while looking at the camera. While captioning the post, the 66-year-old actor revealed that his mother had been restrained to the four walls of the house since the pandemic struck. Now since both of them have been jabbed with the two doses of the vaccine, he felt safe in travelling with his mother. “Taking Mom home in Shimla after two years. She has stayed indoors all this time. Now vaccinated with both jabs. She is excited and ecstatic like a child!! Jai Ho,” he wrote.

Time again, Dulari in her videos on social media has expressed her desire to go to Shimla and meet her family there. But the plans got eventually interrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media, recently ‘complained’ about losing 80,000 followers in just 36 hours. Perplexed by the thought of whether it is a ‘technical glitch in the app’ from their side or something else, the actor requested the micro-blogging site to look into the matter.

"Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 fewer followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:) (sic)” he tweeted then. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has a host of films in the pipeline including The Kashmir Files, The Last Show. Both are helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. He is also looking forward to the release of his next film Moh Maaya which he was shooting in Bhopal before the lockdown.

