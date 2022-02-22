Sheetal Thakur Changes Name On Instagram Bio After Tying The Knot With Vikrant Massey

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The duo looked regal during their wedding festivities. Fans have been gushing over the glimpses from their wedding and Haldi ceremonies. For the unversed, Sheetal and Vikrant Massey shared screen space in the web series Broken But Beautiful released in 2018, created by Ekta Kapoor.

Sheetal Thakur changes her name to Sheetal Vikrant Massey

Keeping up with the tradition of changing the name after the wedding, Sheetal has changed her name in the Instagram bio, which means, Sheetal Thakur is now Sheetal Vikrant Massey. This gesture has proved that the couple is so in love with each other. After tying the knot on February 18, Vikrant and Sheetal have been treating fans with glimpses of their wedding festivities.

In the pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, Sheetal looked gorgeous in rust coloured traditional ensemble, which she accessories with a statement necklace and a huge maang tikka. She can be seen laughing heartily with the wedding guests as she flaunts her henna filled hands.

Vikrant Massey also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. The first picture showcased the duo holding hands, while the second gave a glimpse into their pheras and the last one was from their varmala ceremony.

Vikrant Massey gearing up for the release of 'Love Hostel'

Vikrant Massey is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller film titled 'Love Hostel' also starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel's release date is set to be on February 25. It will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5. In an interview with ANI, the 34-year-old actor got candid about his dark role of Ashu/ Ahmed Shaukeen in the film saying, ''Ashu in Love Hostel is a very different character from what I have ever adopted". He continued, ''There were about 4 looks that I tried until we found the final one, the crew cut you all saw me carrying in the trailer."