Sheetal Thakur Flaunts Her Traditional Nath & Kaleeras; 'Making Of A Himachali Bride'

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that included the duo's close friends and family. The duo looked regal during their wedding festivities. Sheetal also changed her name in the Instagram bio, which means, Sheetal Thakur is now Sheetal Vikrant Massey. Sheetal, recently, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is all dolled up in a traditional Himachali dress, therefore flaunting her 'Nath'.

Sheetal Thakur flaunts her traditional Himachali Nath

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sheetal Vikrant Massey dropped some pictures and she looks nothing less than a dream. The pre-wedding rituals include Sheetal getting ready for her wedding. It includes Nath wearing ceremony, chooda ceremony and kaleera ceremony, which altogether make into a Himachali bride. She captioned the post, "Making of a Himachali bride".

Soon after she shared the pictures on the photo-blogging site, fans started commenting with one writing, "Congratulations @sheetalthakur, good wishes and blessings in abundance", another one commented, "And those Himachali KALEERAS!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THEM!!!" and many dropped hearts on the post.

More on Vikrant and Sheetal's wedding

After tying the knot on February 18, Vikrant and Sheetal have been treating fans with glimpses of their wedding festivities. Sheetal shared some pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, She looked gorgeous in rust coloured traditional ensemble, which she accessories with a statement necklace and a huge maang tikka. She can be seen laughing heartily with the wedding guests as she flaunts her henna filled hands.

Vikrant also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from his wedding with Sheetal Thakur. In the pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen all decked up in traditional wedding attire. Sheetal is donned in a red-white striped lehenga along with heavy jewellery, whereas, Vikrant on the other hand opted for a white coloured Sherwani. The first picture showcased the duo holding hands, while the second gave a glimpse into their pheras and the last one was from their varmala ceremony. He captioned the post, "Today this journey of 7 years has turned into seven births. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant 18.02.2022."