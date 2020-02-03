Sheetal Thakur Is An Avid Traveller And These Pictures Are Proof

Sheetal Thakur is known for her portrayal of Sammi in Ammy Virk starrer Bambukat. The actor has also worked on various OTT platforms including Netflix for Upstarts and Hotstar for Chhappad Phaad Ke. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming Zee5 original film Shukranu alongside Divyendu V Sharmaa. On the personal front, Sheetal Thakur made headlines for getting engaged with the Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey.

Besides her acting chops, Sheetal Thakur is also an avid traveller. Her social media is brimming with spectacular pictures of destinations that she has visited. Therefore, we have picked up her most gorgeous pictures during her vacation.

Here are Sheetal Thakur’s vacation pictures that prove she is an avid traveller

1. All about Istanbul in black and white

2. A picturesque view of hot air balloons

3. A splendid ice cream amid the landscape view of Goreme

Also read: Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

4. A gorgeous swing set in the lap of nature

5. A leafless tree tied with innumerable blue evil eye chains somewhere in Cappadocia

6. A bright and quirky cobbled street

Also read: 'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

7. Regular visits to Kunal Pathri Mandir with her mother

8. Exploring her spiritual side in Mc LeodGanj and Dharamsala

9. Wandering in Sri Lanka with her fiancé Vikrant Massey

Also read: Vikrant Massey Engaged To Sheetal Thakur: Photos Of The Couple Are Oh-so-romantic

Also read: Vikrant Massey Reveals His Wedding Plans With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.