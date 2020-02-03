Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Sheetal Thakur Is An Avid Traveller And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Sheetal Thakur is known for her portrayal of Sammi in 'Bambukat'. She has appeared in various original films and web series. Here are her best travel pics.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sheetal Thakur

Sheetal Thakur is known for her portrayal of Sammi in Ammy Virk starrer Bambukat. The actor has also worked on various OTT platforms including Netflix for Upstarts and Hotstar for Chhappad Phaad Ke. Nowadays, she is busy promoting her upcoming Zee5 original film Shukranu alongside Divyendu V Sharmaa. On the personal front, Sheetal Thakur made headlines for getting engaged with the Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. 

Besides her acting chops, Sheetal Thakur is also an avid traveller. Her social media is brimming with spectacular pictures of destinations that she has visited. Therefore, we have picked up her most gorgeous pictures during her vacation. 

Here are Sheetal Thakur’s vacation pictures that prove she is an avid traveller 

1. All about Istanbul in black and white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

2. A picturesque view of hot air balloons

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

3. A splendid ice cream amid the landscape view of Goreme

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: Chhapaak Actor Vikrant Massey's And Girlfriend Sheetal Thakur Have A Secret Roka?

4. A gorgeous swing set in the lap of nature

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

 

5. A leafless tree tied with innumerable blue evil eye chains somewhere in Cappadocia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

6. A bright and quirky cobbled street 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: 'Chhapaak' Actor Vikrant Massey Confirms Engagement With Sheetal Thakur, Read Here

7. Regular visits to Kunal Pathri Mandir with her mother 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

8. Exploring her spiritual side in Mc LeodGanj and Dharamsala 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

9. Wandering in Sri Lanka with her fiancé Vikrant Massey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on

Also read: Vikrant Massey Engaged To Sheetal Thakur: Photos Of The Couple Are Oh-so-romantic

Also read: Vikrant Massey Reveals His Wedding Plans With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NOVAK DJOKOVIC BEATS THIEM
SWAMY ON NATIONAL HERALD CASE
OWAISI HINTS AT ''JAIL BHARO"
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER 5-0 WHITEWASH
HRITHIK ROSHAN- PREITY ZINTA PARTY
PAK ENVOY ADVISES AGAINST EVACUATE