Shefali Shah Celebrates 49th Birthday; Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Childhood Pic

As actor Shefali Shah rang into her 49th birthday on Sunday, May 22, 2022, she took to her social media space and shared an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. The actor is undoubtedly a powerhouse of talent and her eclectic roles and nuanced performances are proof of it. From Delhi Crime to Human, Shefali has aced every role perfectly and this year, she has earned accolades for her performance in the Amazon Prime Video film Jalsa as well as the Disney + Hotstar series Human.

Shefali Shah celebrates her 49th birthday

On Sunday, Shefali Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochromatic throwback picture from her birthday celebrations during her childhood days. The pic features Shah cutting a cake, while other kids, who seem to be her friends, are seen celebrating her special day. She could be seen dressed in a white shiny top with her hair tied in two braids. She captioned the post, "On this day zillion years ago! #birthday #throwback."

Fans were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Happy Birthday to you shefu beta. God bless you, sweetheart," another one wrote in the comments, "Many Many Happy Returns of the Day.. Dear.. Sweet madam, I wish Infinite of Love, joy And happiness came a full year ahead of love you so much." A fan even wrote that she looked unrecognisable in the picture.

Shefali is currently enjoying her vacation at Canary Islands Resort in Lonavala with her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and her younger son Aryaman. Sharing pictures on her Instagram stories, she revealed that she is missing her elder son Maurya on the vacation.

Shefali Shah on the work front

Shefali Shah was last seen in Human, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from her, the web series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Kumar, and Indraneil Sengupta, among others. Human explores the 'dark and twisted world of unethical human trials' in a provocative yet real manner.

She has multiple projects lined up in her kitty including Doctor G, Darlings, and Delhi Crime Season 2. Delhi Crime was renewed for the second season with the main cast returning, but recently, Netflix has asked to make some major changes and ordered reshoots for Season 2.

