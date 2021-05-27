Shefali Shah Celebrates A Decade Of 'Kucch Luv Jaisaa', Says 'don't Think Anyone Saw It' 

Actor Shefali Shah is looking back on the only time she was given the opportunity to play the lead role in a movie. Shefali was a part of the 2011 film Kucch Luv Jaisaa. The actor posted a picture of her character from the movie and penned a hilarious note to go with it on how it "didn't work".

In the image, she was seen wearing a long pink wrap dress and had her hair open. She was photographed standing in front of an alley looking ecstatic. Shefali wrote that it was the only time someone had cast her a quintessential heroine and that it didn't work. "I don't think anyone saw the film besides us but I loved it anyways," she wrote in her caption with a laughing emoji.

Shefali Shah celebrates 10 years of Kucch Luv Jaisa

The actor's fans rushed to give her love and wishes on the movie's anniversary. They dropped heart emojis for her post. One fan claimed that they had watched the movie and had found it to be "a good watch". Shefali's celebrity friends too gave their opinion on the newest upload. Actor Amruta Subhash found Shefali Shah's look "stunning". Actor Achint Kaur commented saying, "Hahaaa... you are adorable" and added heart emojis. VJ Maria Goretti and Bhumika Chawla gushed over the actor and called heer "Gorgeous". Divya Dutta added fire emojis for Shefali's picture.

The plot of Kucch Luv Jaisaa

Kucch Luv Jaisaa focuses on a happily married woman whose family forgets her birthday, which is February 29. She takes it upon herself to make the day special by buying exquisite things and changing her usual lifestyle. What she doesn't expect herself to do is assist an undercover detective.

The movie's cast features Shefali Shah in the lead with Rahul Bose. Sumeet Raghavan, Neetu Chandra, Manmeet Singh, Om Puri and others play supporting roles in the movie. Shefali's husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced the movie while Barnali Ray Shukla, who wrote the story, helmed it. The film failed to impress the audience who gave it a total rating of 4.3 out of 10 stars on IMDb.

Shefali Shah's movies in 2021

Most recently, the actor was seen in the lead role as Natasha in the Netflix movie Ajeeb Daastaans. She played the lead role in Kayoze Irani's Ankahe. She starred next to Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sara Arjun and others. In the movie, she plays the role of a mother who has a partially deaf daughter. Her husband, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury, gets frustrated easily and wishes to not learn sign language to communicate with his daughter. Natasha eventually meets a deaf photographer when she visits a museum and the two instantly get attracted to each other. The movie continues to follow Natasha's life.

