Shefali Shah Dons 'bollywood's Official Costume For Rain'; Says 'love The Weather, Attire'

Shefali Shah's Instagram family quite recently got to see the Delhi Crime cast member don what she deems to be "Bollywood's official costume for the rains". In the image, she can be seen wearing an all-white Kurti, which has been worn by many female characters, lead or otherwise, in various rain sequences that are a part of Bollywood feature presentations. The latest addition to the list of Shefali Shah's photos on Instagram also sees the actor complementing the same with a red tika on her forehead. Shefali Shah's Instagram post that sees her donning the aforementioned outfit can be found below.

Shefali Shah dons "Bollywood's official costume for the rains" for her next Instagram post:

This isn't the first time that the Delhi Crime cast member, who, in addition to being an actor, is a director, writer and producer, has updated her fans and followers alike regarding the latest happenings in her life. A major portion of the library of Shefali Shah's photos and videos on Instagram sees the actor share updates from her non-professional life. The other section of the same has something to do with either her projects from the past, future or present.

A peek into Shefali Shah's Instagram:

As far as the most recent additions to the list of Shefali Shah's movies are concerned, she was last seen as Natasha in Ankahi, the third in the list of short films that are a part of one of Netflix's most recent anthology film releases, titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The plot of the same is similar to that of her 2018 outing, Once Again due to more than a couple of reasons. Shefali Shah's Natasha, much like her character in Once Again, is seen yearning for human connection whilst living a life that one wouldn't wish for anyone. She does, however, find that connection in an individual who is very much like her in many ways. That individual is Kabir, who is played by Manav Kaul of Tumhari Sulu fame. Given their unique method of communication throughout the runtime of the short film, the scenes featuring the duo are the source of all the emotion and hilarity that ensues in the same.

Ajeeb Dastaans trailer:

