Shefali Shah Engages In An Impromptu Music Session With Her Crew; Watch

Dil Dhadakne Do actor Shefali Shah's on set fun took a musical turn. The actor, along with the crew belted a famous song from the early '00s. Shefali Shah shared a short reel on her Instagram account. Let's find out what "human shenanigans" did Shefali and her crew engage in!

Shefali Shah's musical times on set

Shefali Shah engaged in some fun shenanigans on the sets of her recent photoshoot. She posted a short reel where she, along with the makeup artist, hairstylist and a crew member is crooning to the hit song Tu Aashiqui Hai. The song was originally sung by KK for the film Jhankaar Beats. Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Shayan Munshi, Juhi Chawla and Riya Sen, among others were a part of the Jhankaar Beats cast. In the video, Shefali Shah is dressed in a long green kurta with white stripes over it. She has a long colourful umbrella in her hand which turned into a makeshift mic for the musical performance. The other three members are dressed in their semi-formal attire for work on set.

Shefali Shah's Instagram reel received over 5 thousand views. Fans and followers of Shefali added their own quirky comments to the post. One follower played a pun on Shefali's surname, Shah, in the comment, whereas the other follower commented, "The energy is out of this planet". Vishal Dadlani, who is the music composer of the song along with Shekhar Ravjiani, appreciated the impromptu music jam session. Pallavi Symons, the hairstylist, commented that they need to go on a road trip.

Shefali Shah's upcoming projects

Shefali Shah is known for her works in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gandhi My Father, The Last Lear, to name a few. She was seen in the lead in the web series Delhi Crime. The web series won an Emmy award in the Outstanding Drama Series category in 2020, becoming the first Indian web series ever to win the award. Next, she will be seen in the film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. Additionally, she is also preparing for her role in the web series Human and the film Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

(Image: Shefali Shah's Instagram)

