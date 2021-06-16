Shefali Shah Feels 'great Honour' After Her Directorial Short Film 'Someday' Heads To IFFS

Delhi Crime fame actress Shefali Shah’s maiden directorial project, a short film titled 'Someday', will be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart this year. In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 18th edition of the film gala, scheduled from July 21st to 25th, will be held in a virtual format. Apart from being helmed by the versatile actress, Shefali also donned the cap of the writer.

Shefali Shah shares thoughts on directorial debut winning appreciations

The story of the short film revolves around two women, united by the umbilical cord, separated by a door. The official logline of the story read, “Vidhi, a frontline warrior consumed by the medical situation tormenting us. After 15 days on duty, she comes home to a 7-day quarantine. But, can one call it home, when there's the only distance between her and the one she loves, her mom, who is gradually turning into a relic of herself due to Alzheimer''s. They share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Some real, some imaginary. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what can't be, and what may just be Someday.”

Shefali Shah is quite excited about the same and even shared how she is looking forward to the film being screened at the festival. Sharing her honour, the actress issued a statement and said, “It's a great honour. It was a conscious decision to send ''Someday'' to the film festivals across the globe to see where I stand as a total newcomer in direction, and the fact that it's been selected in a prestigious festival is such a big assurance.”

Apart from this, the short film was also shortlisted for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film & Video Competition in April. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who is basking in the success of her last Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans opposite Manav Kaul will next be seen in Doctor G as a doctor. The film will also star Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

IMAGE: SHEFALISHAHOFFICIAL/Instagram

