Shefali Shah Is 'excited & Nervous' To Kickstart Shooting For 'Doctor G'; See Pics

Anubhuti Kashyap's highly anticipated medical comedy-drama Doctor G is currently under production. Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, the movie will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in significant roles. With some of the actors already at the shooting location, joining them is Dial 100 actor Shefali Shah who recently landed in Allahabad.

Shefali Shah 'nervous' for Doctor G

The senior actor took to her social media to document her journey from boarding the train and driving around in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh. The actor posted several pictures from her flight and revealed how nervous she is. She also spent her time on the flight while reading the script of the movie.

In the picture uploaded on Instagram, Shah was clad in a mask, jotting down notes on her script. Talking about commencing her shoot for the forthcoming movie, Shah wrote, "Soooo excited! First to be flying in a plane 🤣🤣🤣 and into another world and character... and obviously goes without saying nervous as hell... Doctor G here we come!"

Pic Credit: Shefali Shah IG

Many fans sent out love and support to the actor for her next venture and spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Actors Kirti Kulhari and Vijay Varma wished the actor 'best of luck' in the comment section. Another netizen commented, "Eagerly waiting to see your new movie Ma'am ♥♥♥♥."

More on Doctor G

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana shared Shefali Shah's excitement when he documented his journey to Bhopal for the first shooting schedule of the forthcoming film. Recently, he took to his Instagram to announce the shooting wrap in Bhopal and jetted off to Prayagraj for the second schedule. Enjoying his stay in the city he wrote, "Thank you Bhopal! You are beautiful" and "Will see you when I see you Bhopal, You'll be missed."

The forthcoming campus comedy-drama Doctor G will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures. The actor is set to play the role of Dr Uday Gupta while Rakul Preet Singh will portray the role of Dr Fatima, Ayushmann's senior. The movie is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

