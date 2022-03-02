Shefali Shah On Facing Sexism From Her In-laws: 'When Vipul Works, No One Questions..'

Shefali Shah is currently garnering massive praises for her recently released web series, Human. The actor is known for her out of the box performances in projects like Delhi Crime, Ajeeb Daastaans, Juice and more. Recently, the Delhi Crime actor opened up about a difficult phase in her life when she experienced ingrained sexism from her in-laws.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shefali Shah was asked if being an opinionated person has ever gone against her. She added that she is passionate when she is having conversations. Shah noted that when she was growing up, she just followed what her mother said or what her parents said without even questioning it. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor added that she is impressed by youngsters today as they have so many opinions about things.

Shefali Shah opens up about facing sexism from her in-laws

Stating that she is very passionate, Shefali said that she has struggled with a lot of sexism from her in-laws and she understands it as they are from a different generation. Recalling an experience, she said that if her husband Vipul goes out for a shoot, nobody questions, but "when I’m shooting continuously, it’s like, ‘Again you have to shoot?’'. She also said that sometimes, her in-laws used to question her long shooting hours.

The actor also added that she loves to do household work like cooking, cleaning, washing dishes. Shah said that she remembered the time when her husband was doing dishes and the Darlings actor was standing behind him and the latter's mother-in-law said, "Itna bada director bartan ghas raha hai (Such a big filmmaker is washing dishes).’ Terming it as hilarious, she further added, "Actress bartan ghas rahi hai, yeh khayal kabhi nahi aayega (But you’ll never hear them say this about an actress)".

More on Shefali Shah's Human

Shefali Shah was last seen in Human, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from Shefali Shah, the web series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, among others. The show is directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh. Penned by Singh and Ishani Banerjee, Human explores the 'dark and twisted world of unethical human trials' in a provocative yet real manner.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial