Shefali Shah Pens Heartwarming 'Ankahi' Poem Explaining Her Character In 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Shefali Shah, who is currently basking all the success from her recent short in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans, took to her Instagram handle to pen a poem with her voice in the background.

Shefali Shah's fans requested her to reveal the reason behind her actions in the short film and asked her why her character Natasha behaved the way she did.

So, Shefali wrote lines that showed Natasha's point of view. Manav Kaul dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Arshad Warsi's wife and chef maria Goretti wrote, "You make me howl, Shefali you are brilliant beyond the beyond" Actor Divya Dutta also called the poem 'Lovely'.

The actor appears alongside Manav Kaul in a short directed by director Kayoze Irani in one of the segments of Netflix's anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans".

Poem —

Kaise samjhau tumhe, jhoot nahi bola tha maine

Par sach kehne der kardi

Ungliyon ne toh sab kuch keh hi diya tha

Bas tumhare haathon ki lakeeron ko, maine thamne me der kar di

Jo mehsoos tumne kiya tha, wahi me bhi mehsoos kar rahi hoon

Par us ehsaas ko mukammal karne me der kar di

Aankhon se izhaar toh kar hi diya tha na maine

Par haan, iqraar karne me der kar di

Maafi bhi nahi maang sakti tumse

Par is baar to guzarish karne me bhi der kar di

Unrequited love stories have bigger reach: Shefali Shah

As a "hardcore romantic", actor Shefali Shah believes that films dealing with unrequited love leave a more visceral impact on audiences as compared to stories that have a happy end. The 48-year-old actor, known for performances in movies such as Satya, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Once Again, said people keep on thinking about such stories even after the film is over.

"For me personally, I feel that a film that doesn't end with a happy ending has a far bigger reach. It lingers on far more. Unrequited love stories have much more impact on the audiences. If 'Romeo and Juliet' had been happily married and had kids and dogs, I don't think it would have been a classic. "I feel that the most beautiful love stories are the unrequited ones as they leave a really huge impact because then we are left with the feeling, 'What if they meet again after some years or decades?' Shah told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

(With PTI inputs)