Shefali Shah Posts Pic Of Her Artwork With Thoughtful Note; Fans Ask Her To ‘write A Book'

Shefali Shah, one of the versatile actors in the Indian entertainment industry, recently shared a picture of her unique artwork and added a note stating how she was a Formula 1 racer in her mind. Delhi Crime star further shed light on how speed is what she thrived on and how her muscle memory was now on autopilot.

Shefali Shah on diving into the Narnia of unchartered territories

Shefali Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and wrote a thoughtful note about the power speed and how she was hopping from one form to another. While sharing her artwork, she wrote in the caption, “In my mind I’m a Formula 1 race driver. Yes, I am. No one estimates the power of speed. Engine moving at 620 horse power the body of the speed machine balancing on 720 kgs of metal. Flying against wind, so powerful it cracks air like a flash of lightning. One too fast, one too soon and one tip. But I’m learning from baby steps Schumacher took driving a go-kart vehicle where his helmet barely rose above the steering. My head whizzing at the speed of lightning, body stunted, never matching the flying fire sparks. The helmets futile effort to contain the twists and turns of the mind."

Stating further about her speed and how she was moving too fast, she added, "Speed is what I thrive on. The burning of tyres not indicating caution but instead indicating thrill. Risk ominous and omnipresent... Gushing in my veins. Addictive. Muscle memory now on Autopilot. But that’s how at times the cars flip over. I’m moving too fast. Even for my liking. Hopping from one car to another, commanding a different engine each day, reverberating with the whirr so loud I come alive with it. And besides I don’t have a track. I dive into the Narnia of uncharted territories of my mind and theirs. Erratic, frenzied, over occupied, cluttered and clustered with decisions to make in a blink of an eye. I do, but sometimes the sandstorms that rise from my fuel cloud my eyes. I clean up well and I clean up fast. And my sharp look steers me, sometimes not where I need to be. I’m hopping from form to form. One body to another, all minds and hearts jumbled, luckily not yet an entwined mash of steel. And Ofcourse then there’s who I was born as. Not acquired not won but just born. The limitations of not being Schumacher. I’m too flustered to think or eat. A bike racing at 350 kmph in the decadent night somewhere within, I can test the metallic fervour. I clean my tongue aggressively to take off the white coat of comfort leaving a sharp stab of acidic discomfort. Sharpening my mind with unpredictability. Blinded by speed and eyes fogged with intense focus. Senses sharp, electric. The flag line at the end of the final lap isn’t too far away.” (sic)

Many of the fans were overwhelmed by the note the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote and suggested writing a book as they love the way she writes. Some of the fans also praised her artistic talent and added heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shefali Shah’s Instagram post.

As the actor has previously showcased her artistic skills on the canvas on social media, take a look at some of the finest pieces of artwork from Shefali Shah's collection that she shared on social media-

On the work front

Shefali Shah was last seen in the popular Netflix movie, Ajeeb Daastaans and is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Darlings, Doctor G and Jalsa. In Darlings, she will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. On the other hand, in Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, she will be seen essaying the role of Dr. Nandini alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. The movies are expected to release in 2022.

