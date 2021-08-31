Shefali Shah Receives Warm Farewell By 'Doctor G' Co-stars, Book By Writer Saurabh Bharat

Actor Shefali Shah recently wrapped up her shoot for the upcoming film Doctor G. The actor received a warm farewell from the film's cast and crew on her last day. She also got a heartfelt gift from Doctor G's co-writer, Saurabh Bharat. The actor shared a photo of the note and thanked the writer via Instagram.

Shefali Shah thanks 'Doctor G' writer Saurabh Bharat for a heartwarming gift

Shefali Shah will play the pivotal role of Dr Nandini in the upcoming film Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet. As the actor wrapped up her shoot, she received a heartwarming letter and a book from Saurabh Bharat. Taking to Instagram, the Delhi Crime actor shared a photo of the note that read, "Dear Shefali Ma'am, Just wanna say cinema is magic. And I get sure about this quality of cinema after seeing you on screen. Character of someone's imagination comes so alive that it actually becomes real. And you did this magic so many times. To Nandini, this book is also a magic just like you. It finds you whenever you need it. page 216 -Saurabh.[sic]".

Shefali also shared a photo of some highlighted lines that Saurabh Bharat gave her. The highlighted lines were a famous saying by Shams Tabrizi. The actor acknowledged the gift and thanked the writer for the gift and her character. She wrote, "Thank you Saurabh Bharat for such a lovely note, the book and more for so Nandini![sic]".

Earlier today, Shefali Shah shared some glimpses of her farewell from the sets of Doctor G. The photos had Shefali Shah wearing a printed saree and having a doctor themed cake before her. The photos also saw Ayushmann Khurrana dressed in a checked shirt and brown pants. In the caption, Shefali Shah mentioned how it is not an end but a beginning. She wrote, "Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong it’s just the beginning of like minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone’s contribution to make her and me come alive. Thank you to the beautiful team with amazingly talented, fun and chilled people. Will miss you’ll 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗[sic]". She also thanked director Anubhuti Kaushik for the film.

IMAGE: SHEFALI SHAH'S INSTAGRAM