Shefali Shah Reveals She Rejected Films Like 'Neerja' And 'Kapoor And Sons' In Latest Q&A

In a recent Q&A, that Shefali Shah hosted, she was asked if there were any movies that she rejected that went on to become hits. To this Shefali Shah laughed and said that there were many movies, and she went on to name Kapoor and Sons, and Neerja. She also went on to say in another response that the actor calls herself her biggest critic, and is dissatisfied with most of the things that she does.

Shefali Shah's Instagram Q&A

On June 10, the Ajeeb Daastaans actor Shefali Shah opened her Insta handle to questions from fans. Shefali Shah's Instagram Q&A session was met with several questions, one of which was "A film which you rejected which went hit?", Shefali jokingly said that there were many such movies, two of which were Neerja and Kapoor and Sons. Neerja starred Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani, Kavi Shastri and Sadh Orhan while Kapoor and Sons starred Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor.

In the same session, she also revealed that she is dissatisfied with most things that she does and that she would love to act in South Indian movies if given a chance. She then went on to answer a question asking how she pulled of intense scenes, like the cake-eating scene from Dil Dhadakne Do. In reply to this, she said that she felt the characters and did not act. She also said that she takes up a movie, only when it hits her in the heart and guts. She also revealed that she was directing a short film called Happy Birthday Mummyji, which will be out soon.

Shefali Shah's movies

Shefali Shah was last seen in the Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans which released on April 16, 2021. She featured in the part directed by Kayoze Irani, called Ankahi. She played the role of Natasha, who was a mother to Samaira, a girl on the verge of losing her hearing completely. Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, and Neeraj Ghaywan directed other parts of the anthology called Majnu, Khilauna, and Geeli Pucchi respectively.

IMAGE CREDITS: SHEFALI SHAH INSTAGRAM

