Shefali Shah Reveals Taking 'professional Training' For Painting, Also Shares Tips

Along with being a highly-acclaimed Bollywood actor, Shefali Shah is also a talented artist who had made headlines after she gifted a painting to the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, earlier this year. Now, in her recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with fans on Instagram, the Delhi Crime star made several revelations about her personal and professional life. During her AMA conversation, upon being asked by a user, Shefali revealed that she has taken professional training for painting.

Shefali Shah on taking professional painting training

After basking in heaps of praise for her role in Dil Dhadakne Do, the performances of Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime, Ajeeb Daastaans, Commando 2 among others have been garnering immense love from the masses in recent years. Apart from being an actor, the 48-year-old is also a renowned artist, and she even has a separate handle on Instagram dedicated just for her artwork. Now, on June 10, 2021, Shefali took to her Instagram stories and asked fans to bombard her with questions they would like to know about her.

Thus, an inquisitive fan asked her, "Have you taken professional training for painting?" and added, "You are so fab". In her response, Shefali Shah simply wrote, "Yup". For the unversed, the National Film Award-winning actor is quite famous for her "acrylic on canvas" paintings.

Check out Shefali Shah's Instagram Story below:

Furthermore, during her AMA session, another fan had a doubt about painting and wanted some tips from Shefali Shah. The fan question read, "I love to paint too but don't know where to start from, which paint to buy... any tips? to which, the beloved wife of filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah gave a humorous response. Sharing the question on her IG Stories, she replied writing, "Paper, pencils, whatever you like and yourself".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. She essayed the role of Natasha in director Kayoze Irani's short film, titled Ankahi. The anthology released on the streaming giant on April 16, 2021, and opened to a mixed reaction by the masses. However, Shefali's Ankahi managed to win the viewers' hearts.

