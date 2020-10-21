Shefali Shah's Short-film's Shooting Affected Due To Unseasonal Mumbai Rains

Actor Shefali Shah has now stepped into the shoes of a director and seems to be enjoying her new position. Shefali Shah directed her first film Someday and soon rolled her second directorial project Happy Birthday Mummy Ji. Speaking to News Live about her film, she said that she began shooting for her film on October 14. Shefali Shah jokingly said that the first day of shoot at Madh Island was the classic example of Murphy’s Law because heavy Mumbai rains had taken them by surprise.

Shefali Shah's short-film affected due to Mumbai rains

Shefali Shah's Short-Film team was hard-pressed for time. They wanted to shoot half of the film outdoors, but they lost 3-4 hours of the day to unseasonal rains. Shefali Shah, who plays the central character in the venture said that she was freaking out by the end of the day. The actor added that they managed to film some indoor portions on day one and credited the crew for speeding up work the next day. The project reached the finishing line only because of her crew, she mentioned.

Shefali Shah also said that shooting for Happy Birthday Mummy Ji was a tougher shoot that her first short film because it was on a bigger canvas. Her team was also working with a bigger crew this time so they had to ensure the safety precautions were being followed. Proud to offer women-centric narratives, Shefali Shah revealed that Happy Birthday Mummy Ji focuses on a home maker’s journey of self-discovery when compelled to stay away from her family due to the Pandemic. Shefali Shah has been a part of several Bollywood projects as an actor. She won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Last Lear. Shefali Shah also received an award for her work in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

